Chronic Wasting Disease discovered at deer breeding facility in Gillespie County

AUSTIN – Chronic Wasting Disease has been discovered in a deer breeding facility in Gillespie County, according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Officials say TPWD and the Texas Animal Health Commission are collaboratively working to determine the source and extent of the first positive detection of the disease in that county. The discovery followed the death of a white-tailed deer on the premises. According to the release, immediate action has been taken to secure all deer located at the facility, and plans to conduct additional CWD investigations are underway. Additionally, other breeding facilities that received deer from or shipped deer to this facility during the last five years have been identified and placed under movement restrictions, according to the release. Click here for more information on CWD.



