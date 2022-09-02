Today is Friday September 02, 2022
Longview police investigate fatal crash involving fire engine

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 3:47 pm
Longview police investigate fatal crash involving fire engineLONGVIEW — Longview police are seeking leads following a fatal crash involving a Longview Fire Department fire engine. Police say around 6:35 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Alpine Rd. near E. Ann Drive. The initial investigation revealed that the fire engine was traveling west on Alpine and failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann in front of a motorcycle which was traveling east on Alpine. Officials say the motorcyclist unsuccessfully laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine. They say fire personnel on scene immediately began providing first aid to the motorcyclist, who was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The motorcyclist has been identified as James Ray Neuville, 60, of Hallsville.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. On behalf of the men and women of the Longview Fire Department, I want to offer our sincere condolences. The motorcyclist’s family in our thoughts and prayers,” Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said in a prepared statement. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department Traffic Section at 903-237-1188.



