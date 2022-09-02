Public meeting for East Loop 281 corridor study

Today is Friday September 02, 2022
Public meeting for East Loop 281 corridor studyLONGVIEW — The City of Longview and the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to update residents on an ongoing study of the East Loop 281 Corridor from Tryon Road to Page Road/Delia Drive. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Texas Builders Association and Event Center on Alpine Road. Planners with Fort Worth-based Freese and Nichols will present their recommendations for the corridor and engage the public for additional feedback, according to a news release. Click here for further details.



