Public meeting for East Loop 281 corridor study

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 11:38 am

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview and the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization will host a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to update residents on an ongoing study of the East Loop 281 Corridor from Tryon Road to Page Road/Delia Drive. The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the East Texas Builders Association and Event Center on Alpine Road. Planners with Fort Worth-based Freese and Nichols will present their recommendations for the corridor and engage the public for additional feedback, according to a news release. Click here for further details.

