Teachers can score free coffee all September at this popular chain

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 10:53 am

aimintang/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Caffeine is essential for school teachers and staff transitioning back to the classroom. Thankfully, Wawa is here to help.

Starting Sept. 1, the popular convenience store chain is bringing back its "Cheers to Classrooms" deal that grants free hot coffee of any size to school faculty and staff who show their school credentials at the cash register.

The deal is good all month long.

"Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community," Dave Simonetti, Wawa's senior director of store operations, said in a statement. "Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do!"

The initiative is running in stores across the Mid-Atlantic, including locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Wawa said it has also set up a $50,000 "chainwide matching fund" to support schools throughout its operating area, through a partnership with Donors Choose.

Teachers can submit funding requests for school supplies and other expenses, and projects that meet Wawa's funding criteria could receive matching funds.

