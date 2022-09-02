Today is Friday September 02, 2022
Judge unseals more detailed inventory of what FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 9:59 am
(WASHINGTON) -- A federal judge on Friday unsealed a more detailed inventory of what the FBI seized in the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last month.

The judge, who is considering the Trump legal team's request to name a third party to review the materials, ordered the release in a court hearing in Florida Thursday.

Judge Aileen Cannon also ordered unsealed a status review of the records seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

She has not yet ruled on the question of a review by an independent "special master."

