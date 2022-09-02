Today is Friday September 02, 2022
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 10:56 am
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murderWOOD COUNTY — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Our news partner KETK reports that on Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance traveled to the DFW area and located Carr on Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. In 2007, 19-year-old Brittany McGlone was beaten, sexually assaulted, and murdered in the light of day. Her case remained without a suspect being publicly named for more than a decade. Carr was taken to the Wood County Jail and booked on a capital murder charge. Carr is being held on a $1 million bond.



