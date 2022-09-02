Today is Friday September 02, 2022
Pecan farmers get caught in power vacuum on Texas border

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2022 at 7:36 am
EAGLE PASS (AP) – A large pecan farm in Eagle Pass, Texas, is the site of the latest dispute between Gov. Greg Abbott and the Biden administration over an unprecedented challenge to how the federal government polices the U.S. border with Mexico. The state built a chain-link fence and locked a gate to arrest migrants crossing on the farm. The Border Patrol felt the lock impeded operations and had it removed. Abbott, a Republican, revels in using his multibillion-dollar “Operation Lone Star” border security effort even if – or especially when – it runs counter to goals of the Democratic administration in Washington.



