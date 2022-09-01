Titans lose top pass-rusher Harold Landry to torn ACL

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry III tore an ACL during practice on Wednesday, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Landry led the Titans with a career-high 12 sacks last season, making him the first Titans pass-rusher with double-digit sacks since Brian Orakpo had 10.5 in 2015.

Seven of Landry’s 12 sacks came on third down, which was third-best among all pass-rushers. Landry also finished with 49 quarterback pressures, 22 quarterback hits, 21 quarterback hurries and 14 tackles for loss.

Landry’s three sacks in the divisional round of the 2021 playoffs were a part of the Titans’ postseason record-tying nine sacks in a single game. He was one of three Titans to be named to the Pro Bowl last season.

Landry has been one of the Titans’ most durable players. He was on the field for 89.5% of the Titans’ defensive snaps last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

In March, the Titans re-signed Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million contract that includes $52.5 million guaranteed.

Second-year outside linebacker Rashad Weaver and veteran edge defender Ola Adeniyi will be Tennessee’s primary options to replace Landry in the starting lineup.

“He’s been working really hard,” Titans general manager Jon Robinson said of Weaver. “He has been in here constantly, and he is doing better and excited. I know he is chomping at the bit to get back out there.

Undrafted free agent David Anenih is a likely candidate to get signed from the practice squad to take Landry’s spot on the 53-man roster.

