Has it already started?

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2022 at 5:41 pm

Where are we as a society? Things are unusually tense. I’m reminded of the annus horribilis of 1968 when riots shook our cities and Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were both assassinated.

Things eventually calmed down after 1968. Will they again? Or is a second civil war brewing?

Should we brace for trouble?

Some say that trouble has been brewing for years and that January 6 was an inflection point.

Or was the August 8 raid on Donald Trump’s home the inflection point?

Late that afternoon a colleague of mine – who is no fan of Trump – texted me saying, “Grab the armrest,” meaning that what was about to come out about Donald Trump was going to be earth-shattering.

I’m pretty sure it’s safe to loosen my grip on the armrest. Considering the largely substance-free leak and innuendo campaign now underway to justify the raid on Donald Trump’s home, you have to believe that if they had something yuuuuuge on Trump, we’d know it by now.

What this looks like is the attempt to gin up something criminal against Donald Trump out of a push and pull between Trump and the National Archives regarding documents – a push-pull that takes place with all outgoing presidents.

To an extent that increases with each passing day, the FBI’s raid and the subsequent actions of the Department of Justice increasingly look like another attempt by a politicized DOJ to preemptively disqualify Donald Trump. It looks for all the world like a desperate attempt to accomplish what the ‘Mueller Investigation’ into “Russian collusion” could not.

It boils down to this. In the minds of the leadership of DOJ and indeed most of the D.C. establishment, the voters – meaning you – be damned. The establishment is afraid that you might dare vote for someone that they don’t like. They’ll do anything to keep that from happening.

And when I say, “anything,” it includes trashing the once gold-plated reputation of the FBI.

If you’re old enough, you remember the series that aired on the ABC Television Network for nine seasons starting in 1965 that was simply called, The FBI. I was a part of the generation of kids who grew up watching that show and believing that the agents of the FBI were the good guys.

That favorable view wasn’t partisan. Everybody respected the FBI.

That’s gone. Half the country now distrusts the FBI and the Department of Justice (and indeed most of our once-respected institutions).

So, will this all eventually work itself out ala 1968? I have hitherto mostly believed that.

But I may be naive. A small handful of very powerful people in very powerful corners of our government now believe that their judgement as to who should win elections supersedes yours and mine – and they have the capability of acting on that belief. They have no intention of respecting the electoral choices of smelly, Wal-Mart-shopping deplorables.

That’s something new.

So, maybe the civil war is already underway and I’m just late figuring it out.

