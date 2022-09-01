Today is Thursday September 01, 2022
Man indicted in smuggling incident to continue to be held without bond

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2022 at 3:59 pm
Man indicted in smuggling incident to continue to be held without bondSAN ANTONIO – A federal judge denied a motion Wednesday that asked the court to reconsider bond for a Palestine man indicted in the San Antonio smuggling incident that resulted in the deaths of 53 migrants. Christian Martinez, 28, was indicted in July on four counts relating to the incident — and after a detention hearing it was ordered that Martinez would be detained pending trial. According to our news partner KETK, the court ruled that “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the the community.”

That decision was upheld Wednesday after Martinez’s attorney asked the court to reconsider. But the judge says the decision is “subject to reconsideration” should additional information be presented on the issue that would reasonably assure his appearance in court and the safety of the community.



