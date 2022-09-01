Today is Thursday September 01, 2022
Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor reportedly among latest cuts at ‘SNL’

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2022 at 3:00 pm
NBC/Will Heath

There are more changes afoot at Rockefeller Center's famous Studio 8H.

Deadline reports that full-time Saturday Night Live cast members Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor won't be back for season 48 of the Emmy-winning sketch show. Both characters were named featured players at SNL in 2016.

In that time, Villaseñor, who was the show's second Latina cast member, became noted for her facility with impressions of Kristen Wiig, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga among others, while Moffat was a utility player who played Eric Trump but was possibly best known for playing the smarmy preppie Guy Who Just Bought a Boat.

The trade also reports that newcomer Aristotle Athari won't be back when SNL returns on NBC on October 2.

In May, it was announced that Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant would be leaving the show.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



