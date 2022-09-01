Today is Thursday September 01, 2022
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2022 at 2:47 pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Texas woman who participated in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said Thursday that 31-year-old Dominique Golden, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts she controlled. Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars and three Rolex watches. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.



