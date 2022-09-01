Today is Thursday September 01, 2022
Oath Keepers’ lawyer arrested in connection with Jan. 6

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2022 at 1:51 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) – A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department said Thursday that Kellye SoRelle — general counsel for the antigovernment group — was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. SoRelle is a close associate of Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers’ leader who is heading to trial later this month alongside other extremists on seditious conspiracy charges. SoRelle told the AP last year that she had no knowledge of or involvement in the Capitol breach.



