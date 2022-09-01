Free bulky item collection week set for Oct. 17

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2022 at 1:34 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for City of Tyler residential customers (excluding multi-family home communities and businesses) from Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 21. Those participating in the campaign should place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, and no sooner than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. After crews have collected on your street, officials ask that you not place more bulky items on the curb. These items will be charged a special pickup fee. Click this link and scroll the budget and tax rate items for more information.

