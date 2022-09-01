Three indicted in Henderson County murder

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2022 at 11:56 am

ATHENS – A Henderson County grand jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15. Authorities said they received information, including a location of the missing person’s truck and body, on May 26. Investigators were able to corroborate the information they received by finding the missing person’s truck at a residence off Highway 85, just outside Seven Points. According to a May press release, the missing person’s truck was “cut into several pieces.”

Arrest warrants were issued May 27 for 40-year-old Steven Joe Clowdus, 47-year-old William David Hux, and 22-year-old Dalan Joe Clowdus for allegedly engaging in “organized criminal activity to commit murder.” Hux was also charged with tampering with physical evidence. In a press release Wednesday, officials said the grand jury has indicted Steven Clowdus and Dalan Clowdus for engaging in organized criminal activity, to-wit: murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. Hux was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity, to-wit: murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Go Back