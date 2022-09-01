75 migrants bused from Texas arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials say 75 immigrants have arrived in the city on buses from Texas, as part of an aggressive border policy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed that the migrants arrived Wednesday night and that the city has welcomed them and will make sure they receive shelter and food. Confirming the buses carrying immigrants had been sent to Chicago, Abbot says the city will become a drop-off location, just like New York City and Washington, D.C. The people are being bused as part of a political battle by the Texas Republican over the immigration policy of President Joe Biden’s administration. The mayors of Chicago, New York and Washington are all Democrats.

