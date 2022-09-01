Today is Thursday September 01, 2022
Stars come out to see Serena Williams shine at US Open

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2022 at 8:27 am
Spike Lee cheers on Serena Williams -- Jean Catuffe/GC Images

A star-studded audience filled the stands while Serena Williams played under the lights during the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.

Celebrities across all industries -- entertainment, music and sports -- came to support Williams in one of her last singles matches as a professional tennis player.

Although all eyes were on Williams, here are a few famous faces spotted in the crowd, including Zendaya, Tiger Woods, Dionne Warwick, fashion icon Anna Wintour, Oscar winners Jared Leto and Spike Lee, and tennis legends Billie Jean King and Serena's already-retired sister, Venus.

Serena, who announced her "evolution" away from tennis earlier this month in a personal essay in Vogue, battled 26-year-old WTA #2-ranked player, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Williams won in three sets, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2, in an upset victory for the 40-year-old legend in what could be her last-ever tournament.

