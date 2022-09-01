Boston Children’s Hospital receives bomb threat following harassment over transgender care

(BOSTON) -- Boston Children's Hospital received a bomb threat late Tuesday night following weeks of harassment and threats against doctors for providing gender-affirming care, according to officials.

"We remain vigilant in our efforts to battle the spread of false information about the hospital and our caregiver," the hospital said in a statement to ABC News. "We are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for all who work here and come here. We will provide additional information as we are able."

A threatening phone call came into the hospital around 8 p.m., according to the hospital and police. The Boston police bomb squad responded to the scene. There was no bomb found, the Boston Police Department told ABC News.

Officials said it is an ongoing investigation and it is unclear if the call is related to the ongoing harassment.

"We moved swiftly to protect our patients and employees, and we are working with law enforcement and outside experts as they closely investigate this situation," the hospital said.

Boston Children's Hospital is home to the nation's first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program, according to the hospital. After it posted a now-removed informational video about the gender-affirming care it provides for patients, far-right social media accounts and commentators began harassing the institution, according to the hospital.

Gender-affirming surgeries are only offered for people 18 years old and older, and a patient must take various steps before they are eligible for surgery.

However, the hospital says that misinformation about this and its trans care has been spreading online -- sparking backlash and threats against the center and its staff.

"We are deeply concerned by these attacks on our clinicians and staff fueled by misinformation and a lack of understanding and respect for our transgender community," reads a past statement from the hospital to Boston.com concerning the attacks.

