Texas governor pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde

Posted/updated on: September 1, 2022 at 8:14 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas in wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre. Abbott said Wednesday that that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the May 24 attack would be “unconstitutional” because of recent court rulings. A handful of states – including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington – require buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18 to purchase some types of long guns. Last weekend, several Uvalde families rallied with gun rights groups in front of the Texas Capitol calling for stricter gun measures and bringing lawmakers back to pass new restrictions.



