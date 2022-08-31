Today is Wednesday August 31, 2022
Serena Williams to step onto US Open court against No. 2 ranked player in 2nd round

August 31, 2022
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Serena Williams is set to begin her second-round match of the U.S. Open against the WTA No. 2-ranked player Anett Kontaveit of Estonia Wednesday night.

Williams defeated 80th-ranked Danka Kovinić of Montenegro in two sets, 6-3, 6-3, on Monday night, in an electric match that could have been her last professional singles appearance. Following her win, a celebration for Williams was held at center court, including appearances from tennis legend Billie Jean King and a taped message narrated by Oprah.

All eyes have been on Williams, 40, who had announced earlier this month in a personal essay for Vogue that she would be "evolving away" from tennis. If she loses tonight, it will end a nearly three-decade-long dominant career in professional tennis.

But she won't be done at the U.S. Open in Flushing: Williams will also reunite with her older sister Venus Williams to play a doubles first-round match on Thursday night.

Williams has won 23 major singles titles -- the most in the Open Era for men or women -- but is in pursuit to notch one more at Arthur Ashe Stadium, on the same court she won her first major title in 1999.

