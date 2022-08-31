Rays place ace lefty Shane McClanahan on 15-day IL

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2022 at 6:34 pm

By ESPN.com

The Tampa Bay Rays placed All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, a day after he was scratched from his start because of left shoulder impingement.

He was scheduled to undergo further testing on Wednesday, the results of which have not been announced.

The 25-year-old McClanahan (11-5, 2.20 ERA) has made 24 starts and emerged as one of the top pitchers in the major leagues this season.

In other moves Wednesday, the Rays placed infielder/outfielder Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL with right triceps contusion (retroactive to Sunday) and recalled infielder/outfielder Vidal Brujan and right-hander Calvin Faucher from Triple-A Durham.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

