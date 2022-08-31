Eagles trade former first-round NFL draft pick

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2022 at 6:33 pm

By TIM MCMANUS

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings, the teams announced Wednesday.

In return, the Eagles receive a 2023 seventh-round NFL draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick that would downgrade to a fifth-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met.

The Eagles selected Reagor 21st overall in the 2020 NFL draft. He fell short of expectations in his two seasons in Philadelphia, catching 65 passes for 695 yards with three touchdowns over two seasons. Those expectations were especially high given that he was selected one pick before Justin Jefferson, who appears to be on the verge of stardom for the Vikings. Now, ironically, the two are teammates.

Reagor made the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster after the most consistent offseason he’s had as a pro.

“I think when you look at Jalen, one of the things that one of our scouts said to me today is he was one of the only guys that practiced every day,” general manager Howie Roseman said Tuesday. “The guy brought it every day. He worked on his craft. He had a great attitude, great energy. Obviously, he’s a talented guy. He’s 23 years old.

“We’re going to do whatever we think is in the best interest of the team, and we felt like there was no doubt in our mind that he deserved a role on this team.”

The top of the Vikings’ depth chart at the position is set with Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. But they had a need for depth after No. 4 receiver Bisi Johnson suffered a torn ACL last week, leaving rookie Jalen Nailor behind him.

The Vikings waived WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to make room for Reagor on the roster.

It is the third trade in two days for the Vikings, who on Tuesday acquired defensive tackle Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans and also sent offensive lineman Chris Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.

