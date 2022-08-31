Today is Wednesday August 31, 2022
Michigan board of canvassers deadlocked on abortion rights initiative

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2022 at 4:47 pm
ilbusca/Getty Images

(LANSING, Mich.) -- The Michigan Board of Canvassers is deadlocked on a bid to add an abortion question on enshrining abortion rights in the state’s constitution to the November ballot.

Sponsors of the ballot initiative have indicated they would file a lawsuit and ask the courts to order the measure be added to the ballot.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

