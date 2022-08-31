Today is Wednesday August 31, 2022
Abbott, TxDOT announce $85 billion transportation plan

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2022 at 3:44 pm
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott this week announced the adoption of TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. According to a TxDOT news relase, the 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. Officials say the UTP funds will coincide with an additional $32 billion over the life of the program for routine maintenance contracts and project development, such as planning, professional engineering, and right-of-way acquisition for more than 7,000 transportation projects and a total investment of $117 billion statewide.



