Today is Wednesday August 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sea, sick: Peacock drops teaser to COVID documentary ‘Hell of a Cruise’

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2022 at 3:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Peacock

What was supposed to be a luxury cruise aboard the Diamond Princess in January 2020 turned into a floating horror story when passengers and crew members were infected with COVID-19.

That's the subject of Peacock's upcoming documentary Hell of a Cruise, the teaser for which just dropped. The streamer teases, "When passengers and crew members boarded ... they had no idea that the deadly novel coronavirus boarded the ship with them," and what began as a floating paradise became a "claustrophobic nightmare."

Passengers and crew members were quarantined aboard the ship for 14 days, many in tiny rooms, turning the ship into a floating prison.

"The Diamond Princess was ground zero" for the pandemic, one interviewee says in the snippet.

The film boasts hours of never-before-seen self-shot footage from people who found themselves stranded aboard the ship, as case numbers rose -- and fear and uncertainty reached epidemic levels.

Making matters worse, a week after their trip to nowhere began, other cruise ships were put to sea, "where the same nightmare occurred again."

The documentary debuts September 14.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC