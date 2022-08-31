Lane closures on I-20 in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2022 at 12:28 pm

GREGG COUNTY – Two lane closures are scheduled on I-20 in Gregg County starting this Thursday as crews begin sweeping operations, weather permitting. The first closure is set for Thursday, Sept. 1, on I-20 eastbound, starting near mile marker 593 (southwest of Longview). The second is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, on I-20 westbound, starting near mile marker 595 (near Estes Parkway). Both closures are planned from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews.

Go Back