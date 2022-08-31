Today is Wednesday August 31, 2022
Lane closures on I-20 in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2022 at 12:28 pm
Lane closures on I-20 in Gregg CountyGREGG COUNTY – Two lane closures are scheduled on I-20 in Gregg County starting this Thursday as crews begin sweeping operations, weather permitting. The first closure is set for Thursday, Sept. 1, on I-20 eastbound, starting near mile marker 593 (southwest of Longview). The second is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 7, on I-20 westbound, starting near mile marker 595 (near Estes Parkway). Both closures are planned from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. Motorists are reminded to slow down and follow the posted work zone speed limit and adjust your driving to match conditions. Also, pay attention and watch out for road crews.



