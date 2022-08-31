Today is Wednesday August 31, 2022
Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2022 at 7:15 am
LA PORTE (AP) — The greatest challenge in recent years for the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars has been a leaky hull that’s raised concerns it could sink. Now the foundation in charge of the USS Texas’ care is towing it Wednesday from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in nearby Galveston for much needed repairs. The ship’s repairs are part of the foundation’s plans to eventually resettle it in a new location in Texas. The battleship will be pulled by four tugboats and the 40-mile journey to Galveston won’t be without risk as the ship’s hull could leak enough to sink it. The foundation’s president says they anticipate a smooth trip.



