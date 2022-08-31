Today is Wednesday August 31, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Animal cookies sold at Target recalled for possible metal contamination

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2022 at 5:06 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc./U.S. Food and Drug Administration

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a voluntary recall of fudge-coated animal cookies that were sold at Target stores across the U.S.

Stauffer's voluntarily recalled its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies "because they may contain metal," according to the FDA.

The affected products distributed to Target come in a bear-shaped clear plastic jug and have a best-by date of Feb. 21, 2023, with lot number Y052722 and UPC code 085239817698.

"The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies," the FDA wrote in the recall notice. "Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system."

Consumers in possession of the product are "urged to stop consuming" it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The FDA hasn't reported any injuries tied to the possible contamination.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC