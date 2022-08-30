‘The Conners” Michael Fishman says he “was told” he wouldn’t be coming back for season 5

Good Morning America

It seems Michael Fishman's exit from The Conners wasn't as smooth as first thought.

The news Monday that he was leaving the show on which he played D.J. Conner seemed to indicate he'd be stepping behind the camera more; he had directed five episodes of the reboot.

However, in a lengthy statement to People, he noted, "While I was told I would not be returning for season 5, Lanford was a valuable place to grow up, learn, and develop," Fishman said referring to the show's setting.

"As I venture into the world to build the future, I send tremendous love and success to everyone involved in production," he continued.

Fishman also shared, "It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner...I am proud of the work I did as part of Roseanne and The Conners. Especially the privilege of playing a Military Veteran, Interracial Spouse, and the father of a Bi-racial child, portrayed by the amazing Jayden Rey."

Rey was also let go from the series, though could return as a guest.

