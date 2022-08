Mikhail Gorbachev, former Soviet president, dies at 91

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 3:49 pm

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) -- Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died "after a serious and long illness," the Central Clinical Hospital reported.

He was 91 years old.

Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

