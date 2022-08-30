Today is Tuesday August 30, 2022
One dead, one injured after ambulance involved wreck

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 2:10 pm
One dead, one injured after ambulance involved wreckSMITH COUNTY – DPS reports one person has died and another is injured after an ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Toll 49 at FM 16. According to our news partner KETK, a section of toll road has been shut down. No patients were being transported in the ambulance at the time, and according to officials, one of the two transporters in the ambulance sustained a minor injury. DPS said the fatality occurred in a second car involved in the crash. Officials with UT Health East Texas have confirmed that it was one of their ambulances involved in the crash.



