Today is Tuesday August 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


SW Ag Center awarded $7 million for agricultural health and safety

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 1:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SW Ag Center awarded million for agricultural health and safetyTYLER – The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) awarded the Southwest Center for Agricultural Health, Injury Prevention, and Education (SW Ag Center) a five-year grant to conduct research and outreach to improve the safety and health of agricultural, commercial fishing, and forestry workers (AgFF). According to a news release, this will be the sixth consecutive five-year award from NIOSH for the SW Ag Center. Over the next five years, researchers will investigate the role of organic dust in lung inflammation and characterize worker health status on western U.S. dairy farms. An intervention project will address health disparities among commercial fishermen, and a surveillance project will integrate motor vehicle crash and injury data in AgFF sectors.

The SW Ag Center was created in 1995 at The University of Texas at Tyler Health Science Center to serve Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas as part of a program initiative of NIOSH. The initiative established centers to conduct research and outreach to reduce occupational injuries and illnesses among agricultural workers and their families, according to the release.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC