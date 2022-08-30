AP, other news outlets sue Uvalde officials for records

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 1:26 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – The Associated Press and other news organizations are suing officials in Uvalde, after months of refusal to publicly release records related to the May massacre at Robb Elementary School. The lawsuit filed in Uvalde County on Monday asks a court to force the city, school district, and sheriff’s department to turn over 911 recordings, personnel records and other documents that newsrooms have requested since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24. More than three months after one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history, Uvalde officials have not released a broad array of records that typically must be made available under Texas’ public information laws.

Go Back