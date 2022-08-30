Report: Tyrese requests custody of his daughter in divorce battle with estranged wife

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 1:07 pm

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, were in court Monday for their divorce case, and the Baby Boy star reportedly is requesting legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya.

The singer/actor is also asking that Samantha’s request for monthly spousal support be denied and that a prenuptial agreement be enforced, according to TMZ.

As previously reported, she is asking for $20,000 a month in child support, which Tyrese has called “unreasonably high.” Samantha also wants him to pay 100% of the child's expenses, including medical bills, private school tuition and nanny salaries.

The couple married on Valentine’s Day in 2017. Samantha filed for divorce in September 2020, and claimed that Tyrese cut her off financially and locked her out of their house.

Samantha is Tyrese’s second wife. He was previously married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009. They have a 15-year-old daughter, Shayla.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back