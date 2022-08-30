Today is Tuesday August 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Report: Tyrese requests custody of his daughter in divorce battle with estranged wife

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 1:07 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Tyrese and his estranged wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, were in court Monday for their divorce case, and the Baby Boy star reportedly is requesting legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Soraya.

The singer/actor is also asking that Samantha’s request for monthly spousal support be denied and that a prenuptial agreement be enforced, according to TMZ.

As previously reported, she is asking for $20,000 a month in child support, which Tyrese has called “unreasonably high.” Samantha also wants him to pay 100% of the child's expenses, including medical bills, private school tuition and nanny salaries.

The couple married on Valentine’s Day in 2017. Samantha filed for divorce in September 2020, and claimed that Tyrese cut her off financially and locked her out of their house.

Samantha is Tyrese’s second wife. He was previously married to Norma Mitchell from 2007 to 2009. They have a 15-year-old daughter, Shayla.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC