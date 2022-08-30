Neighbors, police: Eviction possibly set off fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 12:34 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Neighbors, friends, and police say a Houston man who fatally shot his neighbors after setting fire to their apartment house might have been set off by his eviction, which had been preceded by his financial difficulties during the pandemic and a recent colon cancer diagnosis. Police say the gunman ended up shooting five of his neighbors, killing three of them, before officers fatally shot him early Sunday. Authorities on Monday had not released the name of the shooter or the three people who were killed. But the apartment house’s owner identified the gunman as Roy Cravin. The owner, Tony Mercurio, said Monday he had evicted Cravin on Saturday but there had seemed to be no hard feelings. Mercurio says Cravin had not paid rent in a year.

