Movies will only cost you $3 in theaters for National Cinema Day

August 30, 2022

Everything is more expensive nowadays, but on September 3, you'll be able to go to the movies for just 3 bucks a ticket.

That's because Saturday is National Cinema Day, and the nonprofit The Cinema Foundation is helping fans celebrate by having 3,000 theaters across the country slash prices to Reagan-era levels.

Basically every studio is participating, from Amazon Studios and Disney to Sony Pictures and Warner Bros., the organization promises.

"After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," said Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman in a statement.

"We're doing it by offering a 'thank you' to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven't made it back yet."

And there's really no catch. As the group touts, "Every movie, every format, every showtime" will see its tickets hit rock bottom, and fans will be able to catch up with both new movies and classics brought back just for the occasion.

Check out National Cinema Day's website for more details.

