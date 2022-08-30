Today is Tuesday August 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Sly Stallone responds to estranged wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce filing

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 10:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone is denying that he tried to dissipate his assets before his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, filed for divorce.

In court documents from Palm Beach County, Florida, obtained by People, the 76-year-old Rocky star's attorneys denied her accusations he was doing that, insisting he "has not engaged" in "the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets."

Sly apparently had no issues with some of his 54-year-old estranged wife's other requests, but reportedly did object to her request to have "exclusive" use of their Palm Beach home.

Stallone also agreed to the model and entrepreneur's dropping of his surname from hers, calling their marriage "irretrievably broken."

And evidently his new dog had nothing to do with it. TMZ asked Sly about the rumor that a rottweiler called Dwight led to the bust-up: While he agreed she wasn't happy with him buying the dog, Stallone explained, "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

Further, he told the gossip site, "We just went in different directions," adding, "I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC