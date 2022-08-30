Today is Tuesday August 30, 2022
UT Tyler to launch computer engineering program in Fall 2023

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 11:13 am
UT Tyler to launch computer engineering program in Fall 2023TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler announced Tuesday it will offer a new bachelor of science in computer engineering degree to be launched in the fall 2023 semester. The program is set to be housed within the university’s college of engineering after it was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. “The new computer engineering program will create tremendous opportunities for students to prepare for careers in a rapidly changing, high-tech field and to contribute to an evolving and highly specialized workforce,” Hassan El-Kinshky, Ph.D., department of electrical engineering chair said as quoted in a news release.

The degree is meant to provide students with hardware and software skills needed for the design, development and optimal operation of secure computer systems and related technology. Courses will be taught at the Tyler campus and UT Tyler Houston Engineering Center in Houston. UT Tyler will seek program accreditation by the accreditation board upon the graduation of its first cohort, according to the university.



