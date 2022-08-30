Emergency Farm Loans available for East Texas counties named in Drought Disaster Declaration

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 5:34 am

EAST TEXAS – The Farm Service Agency (FSA) is now accepting applications for emergency farm loans due to damages and losses caused by drought occurring, June 21, 2022 and after.

According to our news partner KETK, farmers who are in need of the emergency loans are encouraged to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid possible backlogs that may cause delays. Generally, farmers who have lost 30% of their production or any physical loss due to the disaster are eligible for the emergency loans. “This provides farmers a loan to be able to continue operation. It covers the lost they incurred,” said Smith County Farm Loan Manager, Clinton Warrick. Smith County Farms Service Agency located at 4209 Republic Drive, Tyler, 903-405-5676, will be accepting applications for Anderson County, Gregg County, Henderson County and Upshur County.

Titus County Farms Service Agency located at 1809 W Ferguson Road #A, Mt. Pleasant, 903-572-3361, will be accepting applications for Camp County and Franklin County. Hopkins County Farms Service Agency located at 530 Hillcrest Drive North, 903-885-4433, will be accepting applications for Rains County and Wood County. “What the price of gas was, what the price of fertilizer was, what the price of even trying to get help in the fields what you had to pay them. I’m sure most farmers are struggling to make their margins,” said Scott Anderson, Echo Springs Blueberry Farm. For more information on disaster assistance programs please visit USDA Farm Service Agency website under Disaster Assistance Programs.

