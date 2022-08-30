Today is Tuesday August 30, 2022
One killed in Texas train derailment

Posted/updated on: August 30, 2022 at 7:13 am
Florian Roden / EyeEm/Getty Images

(EL PASO, Texas) -- One person has died after a train derailed in El Paso, Texas, Monday night, the El Paso Fire Department said.

"Nearby homes are being evacuated as a safety precaution. Please avoid the area of Franklin and Barton as it is an active emergency scene. TXGas en route," the fire department tweeted.

There were no other injuries reported at this time, according to the fire department.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



