First lady Jill Biden recovers from rebound COVID-19 case, will return to Washington

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2022 at 8:29 pm

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- First lady Jill Biden has recovered from a "rebound" case of COVID-19 and will return to Washington nearly a week after again testing positive for the virus, her office said.

Biden, who has been isolating in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, has now tested negative, her spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement. She plans to travel back to the capital on Tuesday.

The first lady -- who first tested positive on Aug. 15 -- then came out of her first isolation period from that infection in South Carolina on Aug. 21.

She subsequently tested positive for a rebound case last week after being treated with the antiviral Paxlovid.

President Biden tested separately negative for COVID-19 last Wednesday, according to the White House.

"The First Lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures," a spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday. "The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified."

ABC News' Molly Nagle, Arielle Mitropoulos and Sarah Kolinovsky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back