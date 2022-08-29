Former ‘Euphoria’ co-star Barbie Ferreira joining Ariana DeBose in Amazon thriller ‘House of Spoils’

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2022 at 3:56 pm

Photo: Matt Sayles

Days after she announced she was leaving HBO's Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira has signed onto Oscar winner Ariana DeBose's psychological thriller House of Spoils.

The Prime Video-bound project is being produced by the horror experts at Blumhouse.

Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy -- the people behind the Amazon hit Blow The Man Down, House of Spoils -- will have DeBose playing an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant on a remote estate.

And while the restaurant business is notoriously tough, her character has it worse: "[S]he battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts ... and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner who threatens to sabotage her at every turn."

Production on the "tense, psychological and sensuous thriller" gets underway this fall.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back