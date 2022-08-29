Today is Monday August 29, 2022
City proposes $9.2 million in drainage improvements in 2023

City proposes .2 million in drainage improvements in 2023TYLER — The City of Tyler is proposing $9,206,000 in drainage improvements in fiscal year 2023. Six projects are proposed to be funded through the FY 2023 budget. These projects total $926,000, according to information from the city. They include work at Indian Creek and Loop 323, Willow Creek on North Parkdale Drive and Loop 323, storm drain improvements on South Bois D’Arc Avenue and Park Heights Circle, and inlet boxes on South Glenwood Boulevard and Grove Street. Additionally, the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Half-Cent Sales Tax Program Annual Work Plan includes funding in the amount of $8,280,000 for four projects. They include repairs and improvements to the drainage system, stabilizing an area of West Mud Creek near the 1500 block of Rice Road, and work on West Mud Creek at Keaton Avenue, and from De Charles Street to Wynnwood Drive.

The next and final chance for you to weigh in on the budget in person is September 14. Click here for more information.



