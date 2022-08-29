Today is Monday August 29, 2022
Netflix’s ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ sequel gets new title, cast members for Eddie Murphy

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2022 at 3:26 pm
L-R - Credit: Sam Jones; Netflix; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NeueHouse

Netflix announced Monday that its in-production Beverly Hills Cop sequel has a new title: Beverly Hills Cop: Alex Foley.

Eddie Murphy will reprise the title role in the action comedy as part of his ongoing relationship with Netflix, with whom he signed a multimillion deal for his forthcoming return to stand-up.

And while the plot of the new movie is under wraps, Netflix did allow that Inception's Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola's Taylour Paige have been cast in the film, which is being backed by original Beverly Hills Cop series producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



