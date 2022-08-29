Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab announce birth of their first child

Colin Kaepernick is now a first-time father.

His longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, made the announcement Sunday on Instagram.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today," she commented on a photo of her, Kaepernick and their baby.

"I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!" the radio personality continued. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family."

Diab praised the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, calling him “the most amazing dad." She added, "And I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey."

Following her social media post, Diab attended Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Several stars offered their congratulations to the couple, including Mariah Carey, who wrote, “Love you so much!!”

