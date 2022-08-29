Search continues for 75-year-old missing hiker in Las Vegas

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2022 at 12:45 pm

LAS VEGAS (AP/Staff) – Crews continue to search for a 75-year-old man reported missing while hiking on Mount Charleston in Las Vegas. Red Rock Search and Rescue has been searching since Wednesday for Rock Stanley, a former Marine from Texas was last seen by hikers around the North Loop Trail. Courtney Stanley says her grandfather is an experienced hiker and has visited the mountain once a year for the last three decades to hike the trails. While he normally walked the trails with a partner, Rock Stanley decided to go solo August 23. He sent a text message to his son that night saying he was lost in the woods and trying to backtrack. His family eventually reached him by cellphone Wednesday and say he was trying to get some help.

