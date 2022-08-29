Jennifer Hudson celebrates receiving her Tony Award and shows off her EGOT collection

After winning a Tony Award in June, Jennifer Hudson just received her trophy, and she was thrilled to show off her coveted EGOT collection on Instagram.

The Respect star previously won an Emmy, two Grammys and an Oscar, and now her Tony makes her trophy case complete.

"Look what arrived yal!!!" Hudson wrote in the caption of her post, as she displayed her awards on a baby grand piano. She is one of only 17 people to achieve EGOT status by winning the four most sought-after awards in the entertainment industry. The singer/actress won her Tony as a producer of the Broadway play A Strange Loop, which was named Best Musical.

The 40-year-old entertainer previously received an Academy Award in 2007 as Best Supporting Actress in Dreamgirls; a Best R&B Album Grammy in 2009 for her self-titled debut album; another Grammy in 2017 for Best Musical Theater Album for The Color Purple; and a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021 for co-producing the Baba Yaga animated short, which won Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program.

Now, Hudson is preparing for her Fox self-titled TV talk show, which premieres on her birthday, Monday, September 12.

