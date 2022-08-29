Today is Monday August 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2022 at 12:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on climate change could have implications for a range of other issues, including a case involving nuclear waste storage and a proposal requiring companies to disclose how climate risk affects their businesses. Two Republican attorneys general say the court ruling, which restricted regulation of greenhouse gas emissions by power plants, applies more broadly. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the June 30 ruling can be used to block a federal license issued to store radioactive waste in his state. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, fresh off a win in the climate case, vows to challenge a Securities and Exchange Commission plan to require companies to report on climate risks.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC