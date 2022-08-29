Tyler police: Pedestrian dies after leg is severed in train accident

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2022 at 11:44 am

TYLER – Tyler police report a person has died after his leg was severed in a Monday accident involving a train. According to our news partner KETK, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Bonner Avenue and Locust Street, near the overpass, shortly after 9 a.m. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews arrived. He died after being transported to a local hospital. According to Tyler police, the original call came in from railroad dispatch and a second call came from a train operator.

Police say the case is still under investigation. Officials say the train will remain in place while the investigation is underway. Certain intersections already had crossing arms lowered in anticipation of the train’s route. Law enforcement is currently working on getting them raised. The train is expected to be delayed at least two hours. Drivers in the area are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

