Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2022 at 9:09 am
FORT WORTH (AP) — Police in Texas are searching for suspects after a 5-year-old child and a teenager were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth. The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a group was gathered in the front yard and a shooter or shooters opened fire. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes says the 17- and 5-year-old males were pronounced dead at a hospital. An 18-month-old had minor injuries and is expected to survive. Noakes asked anyone with information or video to contact police and said authorities would use “every resource necessary” to find those responsible.



